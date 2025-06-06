Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Villagers in the Darhal region have resumed their farming activities after ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army in multiple sectors, including Naushera and Darhal.

"Due to frequent shelling from across the border, our crops and vegetables have suffered significant damage. Additionally, the lack of bunker facilities in our area is a major concern. We urge the government to establish bank branches in our village to provide financial support to our residents. Moreover, given the uncertainty and risk of potential ceasefire violations by Pakistan, we must take measures to ensure our safety and security", said Pawan Kumar of Darhal village.

Another farmer, Rajendra Kumar, said, "My family has been in the vegetable business for 35 years. Although we've resumed farming, we're still living in fear of another ceasefire violation, which could disrupt our livelihoods once again. Approximately 80% of the people in our community rely on vegetable sales as their primary source of income, and any instability in the region could have a devastating impact on our lives and businesses".

Keematram, a member of the village council, said," We urge the government to construct individual border bunkers instead of community bunkers, allowing us to safely carry out our farming activities without disruption. Additionally, we request the government to provide us with new projects that can help elevate our business and support our livelihoods."

Sner Singh, another local from the area, said, "We had to leave our village for several days due to shelling at the border. Now that there's a ceasefire, we're slowly resuming our work. We grow eggplants, okra, and tomatoes, and many people's livelihoods depend on it. However, water scarcity is a major issue which affects the quality of our vegetables. There's a demand for organic produce, but we're struggling to meet it. I believe the government should encourage our youth, who are often drawn to substance abuse, to take up farming. A lasting ceasefire would bring much-needed stability to our lives and businesses."

The villagers of the Darhal region have shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, resuming their farming activities despite the ever-present threat of ceasefire violations. While the ceasefire has brought a reprieve, the residents remain cautious, seeking government support to address their concerns over safety. (ANI)

