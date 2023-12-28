Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Villagers of Ramanathapuram city named a road after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she advocated for the construction of a flyover in Landhai village.

The villagers have been protesting for more than 14 years, demanding the closure of the railway tunnel and the construction of a flyover in Landhai village near Ramanathapuram.

Responding to the plea of the locals, Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman took proactive steps, requesting the construction of a flyover that would significantly benefit the affected villages.

"The flyover construction work is expected to be completed in four months and the bridge will also be completed soon to protect the agriculture and livelihood of 2000 people," said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman through a video conference.

"The public should give full cooperation and the work is going to be done soon," Nirmala Sitharaman further added.

Earlier, during her visit to the flood-affected area, Bharatiya Janata Party President of Ramanathapuram District Tharani Murugesan informed State President Annamalai and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about this demand of villagers directly.

After receiving information, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Landhai village and took a petition from the general public regarding the demand for the closure of the railway tunnel and the construction of a flyover.

On the first day of receiving the petition, Rs 17 crore and 32 lakhs were allocated to Lantai village. The people of Lanthai village and the other five villages, including Kannandai, Periya Thamaraikudi and Small Thamaraikudi started celebrating as soon as they learned about the allocation of funds for the construction of the flyover.

A special resolution was passed in the village meeting to thank District BJP President Tharani Murugesan.

The board of the road was opened in the name of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as she facilitated fund allocation for the construction of the flyover.

Ramanathapuram District President Dharani Murugesan, Agriculture Team State Secretary Praveen, District General Secretary Manimaran Ramanathapuram, BJP Union President Sanmuganathan Sethupathi and many others marked their attendance at the occasion. (ANI)

