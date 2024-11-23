Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 23 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday accused political parties in the state of "encouraging" violence and corruption.

Speaking to reporters, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "Bengal is a great land. The people of Bengal are very cultured but politics is bad...As it is said, politics is the last refuge of this country. Now I know what it means, but that has to change. The people of Bengal will not allow these kinds of things to stay in politics."

"The two aspects which are a cancer on the body politics of Bengal are violence and corruption. These two things are to be contained by political action, but these are now encouraged by political action...I'm not attributing anything to any particular political party. It is a fact before us that violence and corruption are on the increase," he added.

Governor Bose expressed concern about the recent violence in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad, saying that such incidents should not occur.

"The issue is very sensitive. I'm monitoring the situation. I'm getting information from the field through the police room and with intelligence agencies. I'm making my own assessment. If my presence is required, I will be there. Such instances should not happen," he said.

On November 16, communal violence erupted in the Beldanga area of Murshidabad. On Wednesday, police detained Union Minister of State and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar as he attempted to visit the violence-affected area in Beldanga, Murshidabad.

Majumdar, along with his convoy, was stopped by police at the Jalangi Bridge while he was on his way to the region that had recently witnessed communal violence between two communities on November 16 night due to an objectionable message displayed on a board at a temporary gate set up for a religious event. (ANI)

