The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 began on Saturday, November 23. In Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar seat, Fahad Ahmad, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate and husband of Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is leading with 36,875 votes. Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's daughter and Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Sana Malik trails in the vote count. Swara Bhasker Fires Back at Trolls Over Post-Marriage Outfit Choices After Wedding to Fahad Ahmad.

Fahad Ahmad Leads in Anushakti Nagar

Fahad Ahmad, who was formerly with the Samajwadi Party and served as the state president of its youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, joined NCP in October. In previous years, Anushakti Nagar has seen close battles, with NCP's Nawab Malik claiming the win in 2019 with 65,217 votes, defeating Shiv Sena's Tukarama Ramkrushna Kate. In 2014, Kate secured the victory by a mere 1007 vote margin. This time, NCP fielded Nawab Malik's daughter, Sana Malik, in Anushakti Nagar, where she trails behind Fahad Ahmad with 31,339 votes. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Result 2024: NCP's Sana Malik Leads in Anushakti Nagar by 3,979 Votes.

NCP’s Fahad Ahmad Leads in Anushakti Nagar by 5,536 Votes

The final results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are set to be declared today with all the focus turned towards the big clash between Mahayuti led by CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Maha Vikas Agadhi led by Sharad Pawar's NCP and Udhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena.

