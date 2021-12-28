Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna on Monday has directed the Revenue department officials to take strict action against frequent land encroachers in the district in recent times, said a press release.

The Collector held a video conference meeting with RDOs, tahsildars, and zonal commissioners in the district.

On the occasion, the Collector said that whatever the reasons, there have been reports in the press that government land has been frequently encroached upon in the surrounding areas in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam city in recent times, said release.

Tahsildars were questioned as to why the occupations were taking place even though they were giving houses to all the deserving poor.

He lamented the encroachment of government land despite having several revenue employees at the secretariat level. He said the VRVO was not unaware of the land grabbing. Despite the warning boards, he reacted strongly to the aggression. The PD Act should also be enforced if the occupiers are required to take criminal action against the occupiers.

He said a special task force would be set up with the tahsildar, planning officer, and police officers to clear the encroachments. He said VRVOs should be fully aware of the lands in the village and their conditions and should pull the coupe before the encroachments.

Joint Collector M Venugopalareddy said the VRVO should take full responsibility for land grabs. 22 Tasildars are required to inspect any lands from time to time. The meeting was attended by GVMC Commissioner Laxmisha, DRVO Srinivasamoorthy, Chief Planning Officer Vidyullatha, District Registrar Srinivasa Rao, and others. (ANI)

