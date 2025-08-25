Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 25 (ANI): A family of three residing in the Gobindpur village of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district were provided a permanent house under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Yojana.

Visually impaired Krishna and Anisha, along with their four-year-old daughter Rupali had been residing in a kutcha house and had been facing several issues. Under the PMAY-G initiative, the three shifted to a permanent house.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), is a flagship initiative through the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), aiming to provide a solid house with basic amenities to all homeless families, or families residing in kutcha or dilapidated houses.

The scheme is divided into two parts- PMAY-Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY- Rural (Gramin) (PMAY-G).

PMAY-G addresses the shortcoming of housing in rural India. The minimum size of households under this initiative is 25 square meters. The beneficiaries of this initiative are identified using the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) criteria and also verified by gram sabhas.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Janpad Panchayat Balrampur, Deepraj Kant stated that Krishna and his family had been facing several problems in their kutcha house earlier.

"Through this scheme, Krishna, a Pahadi Korwa, got a permanent house... Earlier, he used to live in a kutcha house. Since his family is visually impaired, they had to face a lot of problems," Kant told ANI.

Saroj Paikara, Sarpanch of Gobindpur village thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing housing facilities under the initiative.

"Earlier these people used to live in a kutcha house. Water used to leak into their homes during the rainy season. Now, PM Modi has given them a pucca house, which has made these people very happy. We villagers thank PM Modi for the house he has given," Paikara told ANI. (ANI)

