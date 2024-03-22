Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Refuting the allegations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the local police for delaying the actions in a case related to the seizure of a huge consignment of narcotics at the Visakhapatnam port, the Andhra Pradesh Police officials have said that they did not cause a delay in the proceeding by the central agency.

CBI detained a Shipping Container, containing 1000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast of 25 Kg each totalling 25000 kg. at Visakhapatnam Port on Wednesday.

In its eight-page report filed after the seizure, the CBI alleged that the various officers of Andhra Pradesh delayed the CBI proceeding in the case.

However, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, while rubbishing the central agency's claim said that the local police collaborated with the CBI.

"On the request of the Customs Superintendent for the dog squad, which can sniff the drugs, we sent the dog squad to the port trust area. The CBI and customs officials were there; they took the help of dogs to sniff if any narcotics substance was there or not; post that they returned the dog and we came back. There was no delay in the investigation process due to local police," Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said.

According to an eight-page report filed by the CBI, the plastic bags in the container contained pale yellow powder which was subjected to examination under the NCB Narcotic Drugs Detection Kit to identify the presence of any narcotic substance.

As per the defined procedure for the identification of the presence of Cocaine /Methaqualone by Test E and the presence of opium as per Test A and Test-B for the presence of "Marijuana, Hashish, Hashish Oil' were followed by using NCB drug detection Kit.

During examination by drug detection kit the Test E colour indicative of the positive result of cocaine /methaqualone came positive for all the 20 bags taken out randomly from each of the 20 pallets.

On being asked, the importer's representative feigned innocence and informed the CBI sleuths that they had imported this item for the first time and were unaware of its composition.

"During the process of examination, various officers of the Andhra Pradesh government and port employees gathered at the site causing a delay in the CBI proceedings," said the CBI's report. (ANI)

