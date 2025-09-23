Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 23 (ANI): MSC Verona has berthed at Vizhinjam with a draft of 17.1 metres, setting a national record for the deepest draft container vessel ever handled in India.

This landmark event coincided with MSC Verona becoming the 500th vessel to be serviced at Vizhinjam -- a remarkable achievement within just 10 months of commercial operations, which began in December 2024, as per Vizhinjam International Seaport .

Of the 500 vessels handled at Vizhinjam, 28 were Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs): the highest number ever recorded at a single Indian port. In this short span, Vizhinjam has already handled 1.1 million TEUs (twenty equivalent units), surpassing its initially projected annual capacity. These numbers underscore the port's strategic significance in India's maritime infrastructure and its growing role in driving global trade.

With a natural depth of 18-20 metres and minimal littoral drift, Vizhinjam is uniquely positioned to accommodate the world's largest container vessels. Its capabilities are rapidly transforming it into India's premier deep-water transhipment hub, connecting the nation seamlessly to major international trade routes and strengthening its footprint in the global shipping industry.

Vizhinjam's achievements highlight India's evolving maritime prowess, showcasing how world-class infrastructure and strategic planning are unlocking new opportunities for commerce, trade and connectivity. As the port continues to scale new heights, it reinforces India's position as a key gateway in global shipping and trade networks. (ANI)

