Acme Green Hydrogen and Chemicals Private Limited entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with VOC Port Authority (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): V.O. Chidambaranar Port (VOC Port), Tuticorin, is positioned as India's southern hub for green shipping corridors, leading the way in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and green hydrogen production.

The Port took centre stage on the second day of India Maritime Week 2025, celebrated as Green Maritime Day at Hall 4 (Yellow Sea), NESCO Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. VOC Port, Tuticorin is the nodal organisation for Green Maritime Day organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) along with RMI, NCOEGPS.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave the ministerial address at the event. He reaffirmed India's green maritime ambitions.

"India is well placed to become the hub of green corridors. By 2047, we aim to be among the top maritime nations. Today, we can ensure that the sea that connects us also unites us," he said.

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, addressed the event virtually, underscoring India's focus on decarbonisation and sustainable maritime development.

Marianne Sivertsen Naess, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Norway, had the keynote address at the session.

Vijay Kumar, Secretary, MoPSW emphasised the Ministry's efforts towards greener goals in the maritime sector. Patience Bukirwa, Senior Associate, RMI; and Rajiv Jalota, former Chairman of Mumbai Port Authority also spoke at the session.

Speaking at the event, Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson of VOC Port Authority, highlighted the port's green initiatives: "We are positioning V.O. Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin, as a future-ready, green port. Strategically located with excellent potential for wind energy generation, our port is ideally placed to lead India's transition towards sustainable maritime operations."

He highlighted that VOC Port has been designated a Green Hydrogen Hub by the Government of India, with production of green hydrogen and green ammonia expected by 2028-2029. The port is signing several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during India Maritime Week to drive collaborative innovation in the green energy sector.

"We are already exporting windmill blades to global markets, reinforcing our commitment to renewable energy. With India aiming to attract ₹10 lakh crore in maritime investments, VOC Port is poised to contribute ₹1 lakh crore through green and sustainable initiatives," Purohit added.

D.P. Dash, Principal Advisor, VOC Port Authority, elaborated on the port's practical measures to reduce carbon emissions:

"VOC Port has implemented energy-efficient technologies and smart sensors for lighting, resulting in significant energy savings. The port currently operates 6 MW of solar power, with an additional 1 MW plant nearing commissioning. The port's administrative buildings have also achieved green building certification, reflecting its commitment to sustainability."

The day featured sessions on "Leveraging India's Advantages for Green Shipping Corridors," "Empowering Ports for Green Fuel Bunkering," and "Accelerating Zero-Emission Transport."

On the occasion, Acme Green Hydrogen and Chemicals Private Limited entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with VOC Port Authority, Tuticorin for the establishment of a groundbreaking 1,200 MTPD Green Ammonia Project, with an investment of ₹15,000 crore.

With its comprehensive green initiatives and strategic vision, VOC Port is setting a benchmark for sustainable maritime operations, demonstrating how India's ports can drive the nation's journey toward a low-carbon, future-ready maritime economy. (ANI)

