Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended a program organised by the Uttarakhand Handloom and Handicrafts Development Council at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, he inspected various stalls showcasing handicraft products and honoured 11 artisans with the Uttarakhand Shilp Ratna Award.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttarakhand's weaving and handicraft traditions are renowned for their diversity, traditional designs, and quality. He described the artisans and weavers of the state as true custodians of Uttarakhand's cultural heritage.

At the beginning of the program, he paid homage to those who lost their lives in the recent natural disasters across different regions of the state and expressed his condolences to the affected families. He reaffirmed that the state government is fully committed to carrying out rehabilitation work in disaster-hit areas with both compassion and urgency.

Speaking about Uttarakhand's unique crafts, the Chief Minister noted that the woollen shawls of Harshil, the "Thulma" of Munsiyari-Dharchula, Almora's tweed, the "Pankhi" of Chinka, and the traditional designs of Pichhauda have earned recognition not only at the national level but also in global markets. He further added that textiles made from hemp and bamboo fibres are now witnessing significant demand across the country.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives like "Vocal for Local," "Local to Global," and "Make in India" are proving to be milestones in the socio-economic upliftment of artisans and weavers. Schemes such as the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the National Handloom Development Program, and the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman are ensuring the holistic development of the handicraft and handloom sector.

Among those felicitated on the occasion were Janki Devi, Bhagirathi Devi from Uttarkashi; Indra Singh from Bageshwar; Laxman Singh and Bhupendra Singh Bisht from Almora; Jeevan Chandra Joshi and Mohan Chandra Joshi from Haldwani (Nainital); Janki Bisht from Narayan Nagar Mallital, Nainital; Jagdish Pandey from Quality Colony, Halduchaur, Haldwani; Pradeep Kumar and Smt. Guddi Devi from Chamoli; and Mahimanand Tiwari from Uttarkashi.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government is promoting local products through initiatives like the Shilpi Pension Scheme, Shilp Ratna Awards, Weaver Cluster Empowerment, skill development training, trade fairs, exhibitions, and e-commerce platforms.

Recalling the Prime Minister's call for the use of indigenous products, he said that if every citizen prioritises locally made goods, it will not only strengthen the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat but also infuse new energy into artisans, craftsmen, and farmers.

He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand's artisans and weavers, with their creativity and traditions, will play a crucial role in making the state self-reliant and a leading contributor to the nation's progress. (ANI)

