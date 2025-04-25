New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Voting has concluded at Jawaharlal Nehru University for the 2024'25 Students' Union elections with voter turnout estimated to be around 70 per cent.

Polling was held in two sessions -- from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will begin later tonight, and the results are expected by April 28.

This year, 7,906 students were eligible to vote -- 57 per cent of them are male and 43 per cent are female. Voting took place at 17 centres across the campus.

The contest has become intense and sharply polarised with new alliances redrawing old battle lines on campus. This year's elections have seen major realignments. The long-standing United Left has splintered.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) has allied with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), while the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has joined hands with the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA), All India Students' Federation (AISF), and Progressive Students' Association (PSA) to form a separate bloc.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded a full panel comprising Shikha Swaraj for president, Nittu Goutham for vice-president, Kunal Rai for general secretary, and Vaibhav Meena for joint secretary.

The AISA-DSF alliance has nominated Nitish Kumar for president, Manisha for vice-president, Munteha Fatima for general secretary, and Naresh Kumar for joint secretary.

Meanwhile, the SFI-BAPSA-AISF-PSA bloc has put forward Choudhary Tayyaba Ahmed for president, Santosh Kumar for vice-president, Ramniwas Gurjar for general secretary, and Nigam Kumar for joint secretary.

