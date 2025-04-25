Bhopal, April 25: A mysterious object from the sky fell on a house in the Thakur Baba Colony area of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, triggering panic. Fortunately, the family residing there emerged unscathed. Preliminary investigations suggest the object might be debris from an aircraft, an assumption bolstered by the discovery of an unusual object nearby.

"The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m., triggering a loud explosion that rocked the area. The unidentified object hit a house near Thakur Baba Mandir in Pichhor tehsil, leaving the front portion of the house largely destroyed," Jitendra Mawai, station in-charge of Kolaras, told IANS. Madhya Pradesh Slab Collapse: 3 Coal Miners Killed As Roof Collapses at Western Coalfields Limited in Betul District.

A resident described the explosion as overwhelming, with the shockwave reverberating throughout the neighbourhood. At the time, the family was busy with their usual activities - some preparing food in the kitchen, others enjoying their meal, and, miraculously, no one sustained injuries amidst the chaos. Experts from the Maharajpura Air Force Station have been called to examine the situation.

"Only they can identify the object and determine the necessary course of action," the officer added. The airbase, situated in Gwalior, lies about 115 kilometres from Shivpuri. In the meantime, law enforcement has sealed off the area, deploying a substantial police presence to maintain order amidst rising concerns. Although investigators suspect the object could be a piece of an aircraft, its true identity remains shrouded in uncertainty. Bhopal Stage Collapse: Several Workers Hospitalised After Stage Collapses at Congress Protest in Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

Interestingly, this isn't the first such occurrence. Two years ago, shiny, spherical objects mysteriously plummeted from the sky, sparking curiosity and unease in parts of Gwalior and Shivpuri. These strange objects, believed by some to be rocket or satellite fragments, were thoroughly investigated by experts, though no conclusive results were ever disclosed. One of these spheres reportedly landed in a field at Jaura Shyampur village in Gwalior's Bhitarwar area.

