New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh, recalling his efforts to end bonded labour.

The social activist, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital on Friday. He was 80.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of social activist & Arya Samaj leader, Swami Agnivesh. He worked relentlessly against bonded labour. May his soul rest in peace," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

