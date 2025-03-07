New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed Christian Michel James, an accused in the VVIP chopper deal case, to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh with one surety of the same amount as part of his bail conditions. James has also expressed concern regarding his safety outside the jail. He said that he wants to remain in custody due to his safety.

The court also directed Michel to surrender his passport. Since his passport has already expired, the court directed him to apply for a new passport with the British High Commission as per the prescribed rules. The court further said that he will provide his residential address in Delhi.

Also Read | What Is Self-Deportation? Indians Migrated to US As Minors Under H-4 Visa Face Uncertain Future.

Michel was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case and by the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case linked to the VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal framed the conditions for Michel's release as per the apex court's order.

Also Read | Delhi: Indian Foreign Services Officer Jitendra Rawat Dies by Suicide in Chanakyapuri, No Foul Play Suspected.

The court directed that the accused shall furnish a personal bond in the sum of Rs 5 Lakhs with one surety of like amount; and further directed that accused shall surrender his passport before this Court. Since his passport has already expired, he will immediately apply for the renewal of the passport with the British High Commission, as per rules.

Till such time, the passport is made or is under process to be made by the British High Commission, then the British High Commission, if it considers fit at its own sole discretion only may issue an emergency certificate to him, if they think it proper and if permissible as per their rules, the court said.

He shall not leave India without the permission of this Court, the court added.

The accused is directed to mark his attendance physically in the office of CBI/Investigating Officer once every 15 days after his release. Additionally, the accused shall provide his mobile phone/E-mail to the IO and the Court immediately after his release, on which he shall always be available, the court directed.

The accused shall also provide his residential address in Delhi, where he will be residing after his release and shall immediately communicate to the Court and the IO, in case of change of his residential address, the court directed.

The court also imposed conditions like accused shall not temper with the evidence, shall not try or contact or influence any of the witnesses of this case, he shall not interact with respect to the present case with media nor shall communicate regarding this case at any forum, during the trial of this case.

The accused shall extend all cooperation in further investigations, if any required and during the trial, the court directed.

The court also directed the IO/CBI to immediately inform the concerned Registration Officer appointed under Rule 3 of The Registration of Foreigners Rules, 1992 about the grant of bail to this accused, so that the Registration Officer can bring the fact of grant of bail to the notice of the concerned civil authorities constituted as per Section 3 of the Foreigners Order 1948.

During the hearing, the court had said that the bail condition to deposit a valid passport is with the CBI.

The court had also asked, "If a person in jail for 6 years how can he produce a local surety", the court added.

Christian Michel James also interacted with the court, where he was asked about his condition, with the accused saying that there is a "larger issue" related to his safety, "I want to be in custody due to my safety," James said.

The court said the accused cannot be in custody after grant of bail and suggested to find a guest house in Delhi.

"Then I will have to arrange my own security. I am not safe even with police," James said. The accused had alleged that there was an attempt on his life, telling the court in private.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP appeared for the CBI and SPP Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for the Enforcement Directorate.

Defence counsel Aljo K Joseph submitted that section 21 of Extradition Act should be considered while imposing conditions. "He has spent six years 7 months. He may be granted remission," counsel argued.

The counsel agreed when the court had asked whether they would prefer the accused to be released on a personal bond. "In terms of passport Act a foreigner can be arrested if he doesn't have passport and visa," counsel said.

Special Public Prosecutor for ED said that High court imposed a condition of furnishing a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh. Other conditions may be imposed by the trial court.

The CBI produced the old passport of James to the court. The agency said that photo copy can be given to accused and passport can be kept in seal cover.

The court has issued a warrant to the CBI to produce him on March 11 for the hearing in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)