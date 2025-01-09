New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has described India as an "important" regional and economic power following talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Misri and Muttaqi held talks in Dubai on Wednesday in the first publicly acknowledged highest level meeting since the Taliban captured power in August, 2021.

In a statement, the Afghan foreign ministry said Muttaqi "thanked India for its humanitarian assistance and added that in line with its balanced and economy-focused foreign policy, we want to strengthen political and economic relations with India".

"The foreign minister also assured the Indian side that there is no threat from Afghanistan and expressed his hope for facilitation of visas (by India) for traders, patients and students in order to enhance diplomatic relations," it said.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the ministries of commerce and transport of Afghanistan, the statement added.

"Comprehensive discussions were held on political, economic and people-to-people relations between the two countries," it said.

In the meeting, the Indian side said New Delhi would consider engaging in development projects in Afghanistan and provide material support to the country in the health sector, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees, the MEA said on Wednesday.

It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, it said.

The Afghan statement said the Indian side conveyed that it is keen on promoting trade through the Chabahar Port.

"Finally, both sides agreed to facilitate visas and trade," it said.

The Misri-Muttaqi talks came two days after India "unequivocally" condemned Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan that killed dozens of civilians.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

It is learnt that New Delhi remains concerned over the presence in Afghanistan of terror elements belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

India has been extending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few years.

India has so far sent several shipments including 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, 300 tonnes of medicines, 27 tons of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of COVID vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme and 1.2 tons of stationery kits.

