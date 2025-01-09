Gwalior, January 9: In a cruel act, a man allegedly killed 28 pet pigeons of his neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The barbaric incident took place in Scindia Nagar of Gwalior on Wednesday night. The complainant, Kajal Rai told police that she had 50 tamed pigeons on the terrace of her home, of whom 28 had been killed by one of his neighbours Mohit Khan. The complainant said that when she heard some noise from the terrace of her home on Wednesday night, she went upstairs and found Mohit Khan there.

"When I questioned Mohit's presence on the terrace, he immediately fled the scene and went inside his home," the complainant said. As she went further on the terrace, she noticed that 28 pigeons had been brutally killed, while others were hiding in panic as they couldn't fly. She told the police that Mohit Khan used to raise objections on her pigeons. "The presence of pigeons led to a persistent dispute between Kajal and Mohit. Kajal had been involved in a persistent dispute with her neighbour Mohit Khan over some issue," police said. Animal Attack in Sambhal: 4 Injured in Suspected Animal Attack in Uttar Pradesh, Forest Teams Deployed.

Upon receiving the complaint from Kajal, the police also informed the District Forest Officials in the Gwalior district, following which, carcasses were taken for an autopsy. The autopsy report revealed that pigeons were brutally killed by twisting their necks. "Forest officials later buried the dead pigeons," the police said. Uttar Pradesh: Wolves Maul Child to Death, Injure Woman in Bahraich; Animal Attack Cases Reported in Sitapur, Forest Officials Investigating Matter.

The police registered a case against Mohit Khan and initiated a search to nab him. He has been booked under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and section 325 of BNS. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said, "An FIR has been registered against Mohit Khan, based on the complaint. He has been booked for cruelty against birds."

