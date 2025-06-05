New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): A criminal wanted in robbery and murder cases was arrested by the team of Police Station Nand Nagri following a brief exchange of fire on May 4.

According to the police, a pistol and two fired cartridges were recovered from the accused during the operation.

The incident took place on May 4, 2025, when a police team comprising Constables Mukesh, Paramjeet, and Jitender was patrolling the area of District Park, A-Block Nand Nagri. At about 10:30 PM, the team received information regarding the presence of a wanted criminal near the northern side of District Park, opposite the main Wazirabad Road flyover.

Upon reaching the spot, the team noticed a suspicious person and asked him to stop for a check. However, sensing danger, the suspect opened fire at the police team. Despite the threat, the team showed restraint and warned him to surrender, but the suspect fired again.

In self-defence, Constable Paramjeet fired twice from his service pistol, one of which struck the suspect in the right leg. The accused stumbled and was immediately overpowered and disarmed by the police team.

A case under sections 109(1)/221/132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Nand Nagri. The Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the scene for inspection. The injured accused was taken to GTB Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Suhail alias Chikna alias Chappar, son of Riyaz, resident of House No. 431, Gali No. 8, New Kardampuri, Delhi, aged 22 years. During interrogation, Suhail was found to be wanted in a robbery and murder case registered at Police Station DGB Road and another robbery case at Police Station Jyoti Nagar.

Further interrogation revealed that he had previously been involved in two other cases of robbery and theft. His involvement in additional cases is under investigation.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

