Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Bihar, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir With Ram Lalla Installation on Schedule for December 2023, Says Nripendra Misra.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted searches at various places and apprehended the accused Pritkumar Singh on Tuesday evening, the official said.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

Singh, a farmer from East Champaran, had allegedly killed a family member and injured three others with a sharp weapon over a dispute in Dhanauli. The accused had been on the run after committing the crime, he said.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which granted him a transit remand. He was taken to Bihar and handed over to the police there, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)