Motorola Edge 30 is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India last week, and today, it is being sold in the country for the first time. Customers purchasing the phone will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 via HDFC Bank credit card transactions, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and more. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Motorola Edge 30 gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

World's thinnest & India's lightest* 5G smartphone, #motorolaedge30 has a 144Hz pOLED display, India's first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G & more. Sale is live on @Flipkart, @RelianceDigital & leading retail stores! #FindYourEdge @₹25,999*(Incl. bank offer). Offer valid for few days only. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 19, 2022

For clicking photographs, the smartphone flaunts a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie lens.

Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 12 based MyUX custom skin. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C port and NFC. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 30 is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).