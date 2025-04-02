New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind's (JIH), Syed Sadatullah Husaini has strongly opposed the Waqf amendment bill terming it 'a highly condemnable move that paves the way for legislative discrimination against Muslims'.

"The provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, which the bill seeks to revoke, are not exclusive to Muslims. Other religious communities also have similar rights. The endowment laws of various religious communities include provisions that restrict their management boards to members of their respective faiths," he said.

"They also allow for 'temples by users' similar to 'Waqf by user' and grant exemptions from laws such as the Limitation Act. However, Muslims alone are being singled out and deprived of these rights, which is blatant legislative discrimination and a dangerous precedent," Husaini added.

He further said, " The bill introduces sweeping changes to the Waqf Act, 1995, increasing governmental interference in managing Waqf properties and fundamentally altering their religious character. This is a direct violation of Article 26 of the Constitution, which guarantees religious minorities the right to manage their religious institutions."

"Despite widespread opposition and millions of objections from the public, the government disregarded the feedback it received from the main stakeholders of the bill. It appeared as if the consultative process was just a formality and the decision to pass the bill had been predetermined, rendering public opinion and stakeholder concerns irrelevant," Husaini said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami strongly criticized certain media outlets for misleading the public with false narratives. It emphasized that the bill does nothing to curb corruption, illegal occupation, or misuse of Waqf properties. The Jamaat said that the government cannot pinpoint a single provision that is helpful in this regard. Its provision only worsens the waqf administration.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind also called upon all secular parties, opposition leaders, and NDA allies to resist the bill.

"JIH reiterates that Waqf properties are religious endowments, not government assets. Any attempt to dilute Waqf governance and increase state control is unacceptable. If this bill is passed undemocratically, protests will be expanded nationwide under the leadership of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) along with other Muslim organizations," a statement from the Jamaat said.

The Jamaat said that the law would be challenged through all constitutional, legal, democratic, and peaceful means. (ANI)

