New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress workers clashed in several places across India on Saturday as the ruling party took to the streets to protest against the Indian Youth Congress' "shirtless" agitation at the India AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam.

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised" over the India-US trade deal framework.

The Patiala House Court rejected the bail applications of all four arrested Indian Youth Congress workers and sent the accused to police custody for five days.

Bhopal Police today booked seven BJP workers at the Habibganj Police Station over a clash involving stone-pelting and physical assault between the BJP and Congress members at the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh also witnessed a tense atmosphere amid confrontation between the party workers.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha members gathered in large numbers in different cities to protest against the Congress, demanding that MP Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation.

Shiv Sena workers also protest against Rahul Gandhi in Pune, Maharashtra.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticised the Congress as "anti-youth." Vaishnaw stated that all of them had condemned the act by the Indian Youth Congress.

"In the AI summit, various technical solutions have been presented, startups that performed very well...There is a huge enthusiasm even on the fifth day of the summit...When I interacted with many exhibitors, they said that the way the youth Congress workers created a ruckus in the summit, they all condemned it and called it shameful. This shows that they (Congress) are stooping so low in politics. The Congress party is anti-youth," Vaishnaw said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress leaders of justifying such "obscene" rather than apologising to the nation. Speaking to the reporters in the national capital, Rijiju said that at a time when the whole global community and tech leaders are in India and praising the country's leadership in the field of Artificial Intelligence, the Congress workers were indulging in "obscene" behaviour at the AI Summit venue.

"Yesterday at Bharat Mandapam, when people from the global AI and tech community had come to India and were praising India, under the leadership of India's Prime Minister, India had taken a very positive initiative to unite the world and move it forward under India's leadership. There was praise everywhere, and heads of state, heads of government and many well-known personalities from leading countries of the world were appreciating India and working together in unity," Rijiju said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also lashed out at the IYC, alleging that the act has tarnished the country's reputation on the global stage.

Fadnavis said, "The Youth Congress has defamed the nation. There is a discussion all over the world of the AI Summit. I condemn this protest. The Congress party has lost its mental balance, and they are not even able to see what is in the best interests of the nation."

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Rahul Gandhi has stooped to a level where now they have started protesting against the nation just to protest against PM Modi. The AI summit was not a political level; it was an international event."

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "They have violated the norms of democracy. Are they anti-Modi or have they now become anti-India? Congress is defaming India on the international stage. What kind of politics is this?... Rahul Gandhi, while opposing Modi, has started opposing India."

Criticism for Congress poured in from all directions, where not only BJP's ally in the NDA, AIADMK, called the act "irresponsible," but also other parties condemned the protest at Bharat Mandapam, to an extent where INDIA bloc ally, Samajwadi Party, also stated that the protest brought "shame" to the nation.

Speaking to reporters in Jhansi, Akhilesh Yadav said that Congress should have refrained from such an act before foreign delegates at Bharat Mandapam. He said, "We may have internal rifts; the whole nation knows that the BJP lies. But, they should have refrained from doing something that brings shame to our country in front of foreign delegates and world representatives."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi maintained that the Congress has the right to protest and there was "no need to make a big issue out of it."

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao called it a "deplorable" attempt by the protestors to showcase their "petty political theatrics."

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Youth Congress' actions brought shame to the country and added that political differences should not undermine India's image on the global stage.

In a post shared on X, Reddy said, "Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading! No one should ever demean our country. Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world."

However, Congress MP Manickam Tagore B hit back at YS Jagan Reddy, saying his criticism of the Indian Youth Congress was to seek applause from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

Manickam Tagore, in an X post, maintained that criticising the government does not amount to demeaning the country.

Tagore wrote, "Condemning protest to please those in power like Modi and Shah may win applause from rulers -- but it weakens democracy. From Mahatma Gandhi to Nelson Mandela, dissent has strengthened nations, not shamed them. Criticising a government is not demeaning the country. Silencing protest is far more dangerous than hearing uncomfortable questions. When farmers' interests are compromised, what should the Indian Youth Congress do? Stay silent -- or protest? Democracy demands courage, not selective outrage. Well done, IYC."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the manner of protest may not have been in the "right spirit", but the BJP should instead be embarrassed over the controversy surrounding the display of alleged Chinese products at the event.

Reacting to protests by the Indian Youth Congress and the subsequent political row, Kharge said, "Whatever happened yesterday, I'm not sure that was in the right spirit. But if the Government of India or the BJP is so embarrassed, they should have been embarrassed when a university and a few other companies projected Chinese products as their own." (ANI)

