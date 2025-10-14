Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 14 (ANI): Punjab Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Tuesday announced that 2,133 drug smugglers have been arrested under the war against drugs campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Bhullar stated that significant progress has been made in the campaign against drugs. He mentioned that 1,138 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act. Since January 1, authorities have recovered over 250 kg of heroin, 29 kg of opium, and 325 kg of narcotic powder.

"The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has achieved a lot of success in the war against drugs campaign... 1138 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act, and 2133 drug smugglers have been arrested. More than 250 kg of heroin, 29 kg of opium, and 325 kg of narcotic powder have been recovered since January 1st," said Bhullar.

The Punjab Police commissioner also stated that approximately 2.88 crore rupees of drug money and 96 vehicles used in the NDPS trade have been recovered.

"Drug money worth 2.88 crore rupees has been recovered so far. 96 vehicles used in the NDPS trade have been recovered. This is the 50th demolition... This is Rohit Singh's house in the Mohkampura area... Four IPC cases have been filed against Rohit Singh..." added Bhullar.

Meanwhile, in two major operations conducted during the last 24 hours, Border Security Force (BSF) troops successfully recovered a huge amount of heroin, ICE drugs and ammunition on the Amritsar border.

According to an official statement on October 9, following a suspected drone movement, vigilant BSF troops launched an extensive search operation with Punjab Police, which culminated in the recovery of 01 big packet containing 03 small plastic boxes of ICE drug (methamphetamine) having a gross weight of 3.049 Kgs from a farming field near village Bhaini Rajputana. (ANI)

