Nagpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Police in Wardha district of Maharashtra on Sunday arrested Dr Niraj Kadam, the husband of Dr Rekha Kadam who is accused of performing an illegal abortion of a minor girl at a hospital, police said.

Also Read | Salim Gazi, Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Close Aide and Mumbai 1993 Serial Blasts Most Wanted, Dies in Pakistan.

Also Read | Delhi Records 18,286 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Drops to 27.87%.

A court in Wardha remanded Dr Niraj Kadam to police custody till January 18.

At least 11 skulls and 54 bones, suspected to be of foetuses, were found in the premises of a private hospital in the Wardha district on Wednesday, a recovery which came to light when the police were investigating a separate case of illegal abortion.

The police had searched a bio gas plant located in the premises of Kadam Hospital in Arvi tehsil on Wednesday and found 11 skulls and 54 bones, which have been sent for laboratory examination.

The police had so far arrested Dr Rekha Kadam, parents of a minor boy who had impregnated the 13-year-old girl, two nurses of the hospital for allegedly performing the illegal abortion. PTI CLS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)