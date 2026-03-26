Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Chip Taylor has passed away at the age of 86. Born James Wesley Voight, he died peacefully in hospice on Monday night, his children Kristian and Kelly confirmed in a heartfelt statement. Best known for writing classics like Wild Thing and Angel of the Morning, Taylor built a remarkable career that influenced generations of musicians. He was the brother of actor Jon Voight and uncle to Angelina Jolie. Taylor also wrote songs for legends including Johnny Cash, Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin. He is survived by his two children and five grandchildren. His wife of more than 60 years, Joan Carole Frey, passed away last year. Taylor was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2019. 'Angel of the Morning' Songwriter Chip Taylor Passes Away.

Chip Taylor Dies at 86 - See Post

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