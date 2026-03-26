Lalit Modi, the IPL’s founding architect, has launched a scathing attack on Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, labelling him a 'clown'. The row erupted after Goenka credited former BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for the league’s conception following its recent record-breaking valuations. Goenka attributed the IPL’s structural success and media rights architecture to Shah’s vision. Modi, who launched the league in 2008, reacted sharply on social media, accusing the billionaire of memory loss regarding who truly conceptualised the model nearly two decades ago. The exchange follows the billion-dollar sales of the RCB and Rajasthan Royals franchises. Ex-RCB Owner Vijay Mallya Reacts to Sale of IPL Franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Lalit Modi Calls LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka 'Clown'

Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that 🤣🤣🤣 @DrSanjivGoenka is a 🤡 wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks… https://t.co/m8eBdAOHHX — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LalitKModi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)