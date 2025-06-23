New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey targeted former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, alleging that she signed the Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan under the pressure of the United States.

Sharing a document of a Rajya Sabha debate on 'X', Nishikant Dubey questioned why Indian governed 5000 square mile territory was given to Pakistan by India's "iron lady".

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The BJP MP further queried why 57 Indian soldiers killed in Pakistan's jail dispute were returning the 93000 Pakistani soldiers, who had surrendered after the 1971 war.

Nishikant Dubey mentioned that former Defence Minister Mahavir Tyagi raised these questions, but former Indian PM Indira Gandhi left them unanswered.

Also Read | Kerala Assembly By-Election Results 2025: Congress Candidate Aryadan Shoukath Leads in Nilambur.

https://x.com/nishikant_dubey/status/1936978065822777377

Earlier on Sunday, Nishikant Dubey slammed Rahul Gandhi, questioning the motives of the Congress leader to encourage learning English rather than local languages while also alluding to the "hypocrisy" of opposing the National Education Police (NEP) 2020 for language choice, stating that the 1986 NEP had similar goals.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, your investigative advisor is hell bent on destroying you. This is the education policy of 1986 given by your father to the country. in this, your father is promising the country to promote Hindi, teach the Sanskrit language and translate English into regional languages. This same education policy is almost in place now. Students should also grow with regional languages, changes in this have been made by Prime Minister Modi ji in 2020," Dubey said in a post on X in Hindi. He said that while countries such as Russia, China, France, Germany, Japan and Arab countries were "proud of their language," the former Congress president is proud of English ", like slaves."

"Russia, China, France, Germany, Arab countries, Japan, Korea all are proud of their language and it is developed, why are you proud of English like slaves, we are proud of Santhali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Hindi, Sanskrit," Dubey's post read.

Dubey shared screenshots purportedly of the 1986 NEP, which stated "the policy emphasises the adoption of regional languages as the media of instruction at the university stage; vigorous effort at implementation of the three language- formula; improvement in the linguistic competencies of students at different stages of education; provision of facilities for the study of English and other foreign languages; development of Hindi as the link language....teaching of Sanskrit at the university stage..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)