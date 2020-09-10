Noida (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old watchman was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, in a suspected suicide case, police said.

The watchman's body was found in G Block of Sector 63 in the city, they said, adding that the cause behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

"The deceased and his father both worked in the same private company in Sector 63. He worked as a watchman and was unmarried. He hailed from Hardoi district in UP," an official from Phase 3 police station said.

Necessary legal proceedings were being carried out , the official said.

On Wednesday, the body of a 50-year-old Delhi-based man was found hanging from a tree in a park in Noida's Sector 7 in a suspected suicide case.

