New Delhi, September 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called former Japanese Prime Minister Abe to wish him good health. PM Modi said that Shinzo’s leadership and commitment were vital in taking India-Japan partnership to new heights. The Prime Minister added that he cherished his long association with Abe. Shinzo Abe Resigns: What's Next For Japan? How Will Next PM be Elected? List of 5 Potential Successors.

PM Modi tweeted, “Made a phone call to my dear friend @AbeShinzo to wish him good health and happiness. I deeply cherish our long association. His leadership and commitment have been vital in taking India-Japan partnership to new heights. I am sure this momentum will continue in the coming years.”

Tweet by PM Modi:

On August 28, Abe resigned as the Japanese PM over health issues. He made this announcement at a press conference. As per reports, Abe wanted to avoid causing problems to the government due to his worsening health condition. Abe suffers from chronic inflammatory bowel disease and had to previously step down as prime minister in 2007 following a flare-up. He returned as the PM after his party registered a landslide election victory in 2012.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will have to elect its new president - as Abe was heading the political outfit apart from being the Prime Minister. The new head elected by the LDP would automatically be assumed as the next Prime Minister as the party enjoys absolute majority in the Lower House of Parliament. Shinjiro Koizumi, Taro Aso. Seiko Noda Yoshihide Saga and Shigeru Ishiba are five potential successors of Shinzo.

