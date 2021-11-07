Coimbatore, Nov 7 (PTI) With heavy rains in catchment areas of Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the water in the Mettur Dam crossed 116 feet on Sunday as against the capacity of 120 feet, official sources said.

The inflow into the dam, which was 15,740 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 29,380 cusecs in the early hours of Sunday. The level rose to 116.1 feet from 114.46 feet. The storage-level stood at 87 TMC as against the capacity of 93 TMC in the dam in Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

The level is likely to touch 120 feet if the rains continue for another two or three days, official sources said.

