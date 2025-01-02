Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): A burst water supply line at Kharghuli area in Assam's Guwahati on Thursday caused major damage, flooding several houses, vehicles, and business establishments.

At least 20 families were affected by the incident, prompting a swift response from the police, Fire & Emergency Services, and the district administration to bring the situation under control.

Sidheswar Deka, one of the residents told ANI that his family, including his child, was inside their house when the pipeline burst. "It was an unexpected situation. The water inundated my house, damaging many household goods, mobile phones, and a two-wheeler," Sidheswar Deka said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, who visited the affected area to assess the situation, called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

"It is unfortunate that a similar incident occurred in the same locality last year, where a woman died and more than 40 houses were damaged. At that time, I requested the Human Rights Commission to conduct an inquiry, but I am still unaware of its progress. I believe the Human Rights Commission should take up this issue suo-moto. Many people, including shopkeepers, have faced hardship due to today's incident," Saikia said.

He also recalled a previous incident in Ganeshguri where a young school student died after falling into a pit dug to lay a pipeline.

"At that time, it was promised that an auto cut-off device would be installed in the control room to alert authorities in case of water leakage. Today, water leakage continued for 45 minutes, causing damage to nearby houses," he added.

Saikia urged that if any corruption is involved, it should be brought to light. "People of Guwahati are not getting drinking water, and mishaps continue to occur," he said.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who also visited the site, assured the locals that experts are investigating the cause of the incident. (ANI)

