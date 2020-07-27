New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Raghav Chadha on Monday informed that water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi.

Chadha said that water supply will be affected because of an increase in pollutants in raw water discharged from Haryana.

"Due to increase in pollutants (amonia levels) in raw water discharged from Haryana, the water supply will be affected in parts of West Delhi, North Delhi, Central Delhi and South Delhi," Chadha tweeted.

"We endeavour to restore normal water supply as soon as possible," he added.

He also urged the people to use water judiciously. (ANI)

