Artists globally are facing the daunting task of responding to the world as we now see it. An unexpected pandemic that has affected the lives of millions, racial tensions and injustices at an all time high, and the decline of many entertainment based platforms and venues. An entertainer since the age of 8, SaVannah has lived her life with an unwavering ambition towards the stage, making our present reality a difficult adjustment. She speaks candidly here about how she’s coped and her current artistic ambitions.

We are seven months into 2020 and have experienced one of the most life changing pandemics in modern history. Where has this all left SaVannah?

I’ve spent a lot of time really reflecting. Understanding myself, who I am and where I’m going.

As an artist, do you feel the pressure to respond musically to the world in its current complications?

I think it’s part of the job... to speak on what’s going on. Music is a very powerful resource. We need it and those type of messages.

Talk about your new single, “Don’t Forget The Love”.

It’s a feel good record. We wanted people to smile in the midst of all this craziness. My husband [Devin White] is on this one with me. He had a record we were sitting on for a while and something just clicked and I told him we should jump on that track together. It drops…really soon (laughs.) – July 29th.

Your last project, the up-tempo single “How I Do It’ was released via Equity Distribution.

Yes. I’m still in a distribution agreement with EQ. I own my masters and am free to create and promote as I feel... it’s a really special company. How I Do It was something chill, I worked with some amazing people putting together a full project that we eventually had to step away from but its life and I know there were lessons there for all of us. Really excited about the new music I’ve been recording lately.

How do you find your joy through life’s complications?

Dance is my therapy. As long as I have some good music and a nice eight count, I’m fine (laughs.) I also think it’s important to take control of your happiness. We have the right to be sexy, to be joyful and let loose even in the world as we have it today. We don’t need permission. Black joy is important and one thing no one has ever been able to take away from us is our joy and our creativity.

You’re a mother. Has anything changed for you in the way you see life with the responsibility of raising a child?

I was already protective of Seven before, even more so now. For Devin too…Police brutality is something that my generation has to cancel, fast. If not, then our children will relive the trauma of it all over again.

Where are you headed now? To the top (laughs.) Honestly I’ve fallen in love with so many different sounds lately. I’ve grown, my tastes have changed. I’m really excited to share different sides of myself with anyone who wants to listen. ##