Mynriang (Meghalaya), Jul 24 (PTI) Farmers in Mynriang village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district are increasingly turning to watermelon cultivation alongside traditional broom grass as part of their adaptation to shifting rainfall patterns and rising temperatures, an agriculture officer said.

The cultivation of watermelons is a relatively new development in the area. Villagers discovered only a few years ago that the fruit grows well in the region's soil and climate.

Since then, it has rapidly gained popularity as an alternative to labour-intensive crops that are also vulnerable to pests and diseases.

"This year, more and more farmers have taken to watermelon farming. It's not just profitable — it's also part of their adaptation to shifting rainfall patterns and rising temperatures," said the agriculture officer for the area.

"We are encouraging mixed cropping like watermelon with broom grass, which supports both soil health and income security," the officer said.

On the issue of pricing and market access, the officer added, "We are working on linking farmers with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and exploring the possibility of direct-to-market models to eliminate middlemen."

Planted during March-April, watermelons typically take about three months to mature and are harvested until August, according to local farmer Jylliewjingmut.

"It grows well here and is naturally sweet," he said. However, while the produce has been promising, farmers are grappling with a lack of fair pricing.

"We sell at Rs 35, but in the market, it goes up to Rs 80. We do all the hard work, but the middlemen walk away with most of the profits," he rued, urging the government to intervene with marketing support.

Farmers have also suggested that a watermelon festival be organised in the region to promote the crop and attract better market linkages.

A watermelon festival is a great idea and can help build visibility around this local produce, the officer said.

With climate challenges prompting innovation in farming practices, watermelon cultivation in Mynriang may well hold the seeds of a more resilient agricultural future.

