New Delhi, July 24: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday blamed the government for disruptions in Parliament, and said they are running away from debate on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. The remarks came as both Houses of Parliament witnessed multiple adjournments amid demand for a debate on the exercise of reviewing the electoral roll. "As usual, the creaky Modi coalition will themselves continue to disrupt Parliament," O'Brien said in a post on X on Thursday morning. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha to Hold 16-Hour-Long Discussion on Operation Sindoor From July 28; PM Narendra Modi to Participate in Debate, Say Sources.

"They will run away from discussing issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the targeting of Bengal. The government do not want Parliament to run," he said. Parliamentary proceedings were virtually washed out for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as opposition members led vociferous protests in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. Bihar Assembly Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Ruckus, Tejashwi Yadav-Nitish Kumar Spat Over Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in State.

After 22 years, the EC is carrying out SIR in Bihar to weed out ineligible people from the electoral rolls and ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the list. It will also help remove duplicate entries of voters who have enrolled themselves in multiple places, according to the poll body.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)