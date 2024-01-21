Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Ayodhya went under a heavy security blanket ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple, with Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police said new-age, state-of-the-art technology has been used for elaborate security arrangements for the ceremony.

Milind Raj, who has come to be nicknamed as 'Lucknow's Drone' after developing unmanned aerial vehicles to keep a hawk-eye on the city, said he willingly volunteered to help the police ensure tight security in Ayodhya.

These drones have enabled the police to throw a proper security blanket around the temple town a day ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The drone is equipped to patrol the sky like a police vehicle and can also send back real-time alerts if any suspicious person or object is seen.

It is equipped with a special software through which it will also be able to identify criminals or potential trouble-makers.

Security was tightened in the temple town on Friday for the January 22 event, which would be attended by nearly 8,000 VIP guests.

UP Police has deployed personnel in the city, with patrolling being done on all three fronts--land, water and air.

Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia said patrolling on the Saryu River is being done through boats and drones were also being pressed into service for aerial surveillance.

"Our personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. A security briefing was held for all the deployed personnel again today. Briefing and debriefing sessions are being conducted daily with officers. Drones that have been deployed in the entire district are also being used for aerial surveillance. Patrolling on the Saryu River is being done through boats," a senior police officer said.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the 'Garbha Grah' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will lead a team of seers officiating the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the main rituals at the ceremony. (ANI)

