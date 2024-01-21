New Delhi, January 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Sunday said that the unfortunate plane crash that occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. “It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft. Officials are keeping watch on the incident and more details are awaited,” said a senior MoCA official.

According to Afghan media, a plane bound for Moscow crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan. The head of information and culture for the Taliban in Badakhshan has confirmed the incident, revealing that the passenger plane went down in the Topkhane Mountain, spanning across the Kuran-Manjan and Zibak districts within the province. Afghanistan Plane Crash: Indian Plane Not Involved in Moroccan Aircraft Crash, Say Officials.

As of the current moment, official sources have not disclosed information regarding casualties or the cause of the crash. The Taliban's police command in Badakhshan has reported that the plane, which disappeared from radar the night before, crashed in the elevated mountains of the Topkhana area. Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Passenger Plane Crashes Near Topkhana in Badakhshan Province.

Afghan's AMU TV stated that this region covers the Zibak and Kuran-Munjan districts of the province.

