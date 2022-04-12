Dibrugarh, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the holistic development of waterways can help build robust business relations with the neighbouring countries.

Addressing the Waterways Conclave here, the shipping minister urged industries to proactively partner with the government in the sector and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).

"Within a radius of 2,000 kilometres, we have several big cities with a combined population of 800 million. Waterways could provide the greatest opportunities for our young entrepreneurs," Sonowal said on the second day of the two-day programme.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state is implementing a Rs 770-crore inland water transport project to provide safe and convenient ferry services to passengers.

The Brahmaputra basin possesses "nearly 30 per cent of India's water resource potential" and cargo movement through waterways would significantly "reduce dependence" on road transport, Sarma said.

"The regular movement of cargo through waterways would create job opportunities and open the international market for local products through cost-effective transport," he said.

Union Minister of Development for North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, in his virtual address, said waterways would be significantly helpful in realising the potential of abundant natural resources in the region.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said an attempt must be made to achieve as high a share of the waterways sector as possible in the logistics mix, comprising rail, road, and waterways in the country.

Bangladesh State Minister of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said there are 700 rivers in his country, and out of which 54 are along the boundary between the two countries.

Chowdhury, in his virtual address, said around 8,480 kilometres of navigable waterway of the neighbouring country could be utilised for transportation and distribution of goods between Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Bhutan's Minister of Economic Affairs, Lyonpo Loknath Sharma, said the trade between India and the neighbouring country was increasing and invited stakeholders to work towards enhancing the link between Assam and East Bhutan, which has a vast potential in terms of the economy of scale.

Highlighting the immense potential of the waterways' ecosystem for the north-east region, Inland Waterways Authority of India Chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya said, "We are not only trying to connect with the neighbouring countries, but also with all the states of this region and extending to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.”

Referring to the numerous milestones achieved in the waterways sector, the shipping ministry's Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan said a record movement of 4.5 million metric tonnes of cargo under the Bangladesh India Protocol Route had been achieved.

The two-day event was organised by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Inland Waterways Authority of India with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Indian Chamber of Commerce as the industry partners and PwC as the knowledge partner.

