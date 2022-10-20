Chennai, Oct 20 (PTI) Agriculture commerce supply chain company WayCool Foods and Products has entered into a partnership with University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, Karnataka, to help farmers.

The MoU would bring together over 125 crop-specific package of practices (PoP) under one platform Outgrow App.

The partnership forged recently aims to also nurture future talent in the farm sector by offering internship to students who would also receive training and certification.

"Through this collaborative partnership, we want to bring in our technology edge and make the information accessible to farmers at the touch of a button," said company head (outgrow and farmer engagement) Sendhil Kumar.

"Our AI (artificial intelligence)-based engagement platform, Outgrow has the existing technology infrastructure and we want to further enhance it with the addition of this Package of Practices, digitization," he said.

The MoU establishes scope for installing Outgrow's AI-based weather stations at the orchard of the University of Horticultural Sciences under the national agricultural higher education programme.

"We are delighted to be joining hands with WayCool which is reshaping the entire food and agri eco system in India...our students also get a great opportunity to work with some of the best minds in the industry through this MoU," said the university's registrar T B Allolli.

