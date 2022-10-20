Panaji, October 20: Two persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trafficking women in Goa, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that accused are identified as Mohsin Shaikh, from Gujarat and Shilpi Mishra from Mumbai. He said that after receiving information about prostitution activities at Anjuna in North Goa, the raid was conducted and three victim girls were rescued.

"Initially accused person Mohsin Shaikh had come to deliver one victim girl during which the police surrounded the accused and rescued the victim girl. During the inquiry, the said victim girl disclosed the whereabouts of the other two victim girls staying in a resort in Arpora. Accordingly, the police team visited the resort and rescued them from the hotel room," Dalvi said. Bhopal Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Abducted For Human Trafficking, Tortured With Electric Shocks; 2 Arrested.

An offence under sections 370, 370(3) R/w 34 IPC and sections 4 & 5 of Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered. Police are further investigating the case.

