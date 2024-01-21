Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to the Chief Secretary asking him to take action against goons allegedly from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, who "manhandled" and "threatened" 'Aadhar' officials in his constituency if they defy their dictats to abandon their programme.

"I have been giving 'Aadhar Pariseva' to residents within my constituency in that, there have been sporadic violences sparked by goons, backed by the ruling party who manhandled & threatened the 'Aadhar' officials/organizers with dire consequences in case they defy their dictats to abandon the program of 'Aadhar - Pariseba'," Adhikari stated in the letter.

Chowdhury said that the incident took place at Salar Block at Murshidabad' Bharatpur-II community development block.

"This has happened in Salar Block, Bharatpur-II, Murshidabad on date. The ruling party's goons try to ransacked the venue at Salar as well as threatened further violence and/or physical abuse/dire consequences if the organizers attempt to continue with their effort"

In the letter, Adhikari has also asked the Chief Secretary to direct authorities entrusted to manage law and order in the district to take "immediate" and "adequate" measures to prevent any such untoward and unsocial actions by goons and supporters of antisocial elements.

"Authorities entrusted to manage law and order in the District, may please be directed to take immediate and adequate measures to prevent any such untoward & unsocial actions by goons and supporters of antisocial elements," he said. (ANI)

