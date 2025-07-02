Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) The Bar Council of West Bengal on Wednesday decided to expel Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the gang rape case, from its membership and struck off his name from its rolls.

The state bar council, in a special general meeting, decided to strike off Mishra's name from its rolls of advocates in view of the allegation of the heinous crime against him, its chairman Ashok Deb told reporters here.

"We are all ashamed of the barbarous crime alleged to have been committed by him," he said.

Deb said that the state bar council will also inform the Bar Council of India of its decision to expel Mishra from its rolls.

The South Calcutta Law College had on Tuesday terminated the services of the prime accused and expelled two other students arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 24-year-old first-year student on the campus.

Mishra was working as a temporary staffer since 2024 on a contract extended periodically.

Co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, both current students of the college, have also been expelled from the institute.

