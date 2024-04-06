Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): West Bengal BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee on Saturday alleged that TMC's goons, led by Shilpi Chatterjee, attacked her vehicle in Bansberia.

She added the lack of candidate security is unacceptable and constitutes voter intimidation. Every thug should be arrested immediately to ensure a fair election in Hooghly.

Also Read | Man Sues Restaurant Over Non-Veg Food: Ahmedabad Resident Seeks 30.50 Lakh Compensation After Eatery Serves Him Murg Makhanwala in Place of Vegetarian Dish.

https://x.com/me_locket/status/1776659738098614582

In a video shared by BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, people were seen gathering around her vehicle and hitting it with their hands.

Also Read | Election Commission Guidelines for Media Coverage: Be Cautious in Publishing Political Advertisements Masquerading As News Item, EC Reminds Newspapers.

"TMC's goons, led by Shilpi Chatterjee, shamelessly attacked my vehicle amidst KaliPuja in Bansberia. Their audacity exposes the Trinamool's mafia grip over Hooghly. Today, their thugs dared to block my pilgrimage to Maa's Puja. The lack of candidate security is appalling, a clear sign of voter intimidation. Hooghly deserves a fair election - every thug should be put behind bars now!," she said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, on a rerun of the attack on a raiding team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, some officers of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) was allegedly heckled in Purba Medinipur district on Saturday while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case.

According to sources in the elite anti-terror probe agency, an NIA team visiting Puba Medinipur in connection with an ongoing probe into the blast case came under attack on Saturday.

Sources said the vehicle in which the NIA officers were travelling was allegedly vandalised while a person was being picked up in connection with the case.

West Bengal will poll for the Lower House of Parliament across all seven phases for the 42 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission announced earlier. Malda North will be voting on May 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)