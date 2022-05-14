North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): As many as six persons including three Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from North 24 Parganas by Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Saturday.

"Of the 6 arrested today, there are three Bangladeshi nationals amongst them. This is in connection with a massive money laundering case in Bangladesh. The names of Bangladeshi nationals are Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder and Pranesh Kumar Halder. Their properties and properties of their associates across the state of West Bengal were raided by ED," officials said.

Proshanta Kumar Halder has been posing himself as an Indian citizen in the name of Shibshankar Halder after having managed to fraudulently obtain various government identities like Ration Card, Indian Voter ID card, PAN and Aadhar card. The same case is with other associates of Halder, the official added.

"The ED has found out that these Bangladesh nationals have also managed to float companies in India on the basis of fraudulently obtained identities and have even purchased immovable properties at various places including some posh areas in Kolkata. Proshanta Kumar Halder and other associate persons are accused in a multi-million financial fraud in Bangladesh," officials said.

On May 13, ED carried out search operations at various premises linked to Bangladesh nationals namely Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder, Pranesh Kumar Halder and their associates across the state of West Bengal. (ANI)

