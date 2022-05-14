Dhar, May 14: A police team was attacked and a rifle was snatched from them when they went to look for a missing woman at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday, an official said. Three policemen were injured in the incident that took place in Kharaywadi village under Tirla police station, some 35 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, Dhar's superintendent of police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

The police team had reached the village after getting information about a woman who went missing with her child, he said. While exiting the village, the accused Suga Adivasi and his family members attacked the police team and snatched a rifle from them, he said. Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured, 12 Vehicles Damaged in Mob Attack in Steel Factory in Palghar; 27 Held.

At least six accused have been identified and will soon be arrested with the recovery of the weapon, the official said. Head constables Prakash Bhawar and Mahendra Rajput and assistant sub-inspector Manish Bhagore were injured in the attack, it was stated.

