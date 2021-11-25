Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The West Bengal government has made one crore service deliveries through Bangla Sahayata Kendras, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Bangla Sahayata Kendras (BSKs) are common service centres that enable people to avail benefits of various state government schemes.

Also Read | Reddit To Shut Down Dubsmash on February 22, 2022.

"Delighted to share that Bangla Sahayata Kendras have crossed the landmark of 1 Cr Service Delivery to the people of #Bengal. 3,561 BSKs were setup across the state to provide govt. services for free to people at the grassroots. Congratulations to everyone for this milestone!" she tweeted.

The BSKs are located in the offices of the district magistrates, sub-divisional officers, block development officers and health centres, among others.

Also Read | Tripura Civic Elections 2021: 65% Voter Turnout Recorded Amid Stray Clashes.

At present, 267 public services -- 195 transaction services and 72 information services -- of 38 state government departments can be availed through the BSKs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)