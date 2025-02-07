Massive fire breaks out at jute factory in Howrah (Photo/ANI)

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a jute factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday.

Visuals show fire services conducting dousing operations at the spot.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

