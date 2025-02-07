Mumbai, February 7: The results of Bodoland Lottery games, played in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), are announced today, February 7. Participants can check the official website bodolotteries.com at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM to access the Bodoland Lottery Result of today. On this online portal, players get the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) and the winners list of Friday's lucky draw.

Bodoland or Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is an autonomous region in the Indian state of Assam. In this region, lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu and Swarnalaxmi attract people. Are you looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result of Friday, February 7. Just click here to get today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and winners' list along with ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 7, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Results are announced at three different times everyday. The first result is announced at 12 PM, followed by second result announcement at 3 PM. The final result of the day is declared at 7 PM. As mentioned above, the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF can be checked online at bodolotteries.com. Here is the direct link to check the Bodoland Lottery Result. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 7 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Here it may be noted that betting and gambling are illegal in India. However, some lottery games are permissible in 13 Indian states. Nevertheless, lottery enthusiasts must know the financial risks involved in betting before putting their money in.

