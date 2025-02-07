Delhi, February 7: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has collected over INR 18 lakh in fines from students over the past six years for participating in protests and violating university norms, an RTI response to Times of India (TOI) revealed. This amount is nearly four times the total annual fee charged for undergraduate programs at the university.

JNU, a publicly funded institution, charges an undergraduate fee of INR 410 per year. The total revenue from fees for its 1,209 undergraduate students is approximately INR 4.95 lakh, based on available data.

JNU Collects Over INR 18 Lakh in Fine

The fines have been imposed as part of stricter disciplinary measures, particularly through the Chief Proctorial Office (CPO), under a manual introduced in December 2023, the report said. The manual prohibits protests on campus and imposes fines up to INR 20,000 for actions such as raising "anti-national" slogans, holding protests in restricted areas like the Vice Chancellor’s office, and writing graffiti - a recurring issue at JNU. Since the manual's implementation, the university has imposed fines totalling lakhs, with some students paying while others face disciplinary actions for non-payment.

The RTI data shows fines collected over the years - INR 3.5 lakh in 2019, INR 40,000 in 2020, INR 2.4 lakh in 2021, INR 3.8 lakh in 2022, INR 5.5 lakh in 2023, and INR 2.5 lakh in 2024. Some students have had their penalties waived, while others remain unpaid. The issue of fines intensified following protests in 2019 against a hostel fee hike, which led to proctorial inquiries and penalties for participating students. As per university rules, students who don't pay fines face further actions, including expulsion or being barred from attending classes and university activities.

Recently, two students were fined INR 1.8 lakh for allegedly allowing outsiders into their rooms, partying, and consuming alcohol and hookah. However, the university later denied the fines, stating no such penalties were imposed. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has long demanded the revocation of fines and the withdrawal of the CPO manual. The union staged a 17-day hunger strike to protest the manual, claiming it curtails democratic rights and suppresses the university’s culture of dissent.

