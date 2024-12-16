New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Union minister Annapurna Devi chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of MPs for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, emphasizing the critical role of flagship schemes such as Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

During the meeting, the women and child development (WCD) minister underlined the government's commitment to improving nutrition, health, and early childhood care, particularly in underserved regions, officials said.

Highlighting the achievements of Saksham Anganwadi, Devi spoke about efforts to modernize Anganwadi centres by equipping them with improved infrastructure, digital tools, and training for workers to enhance service delivery.

Members of Parliament attending the meeting praised the ministry's initiatives but also raised concerns about on-ground challenges such as infrastructure gaps and the need for better coordination between states and the central government.

Devi assured the committee of the ministry's proactive approach in addressing these issues and reiterated her call for collaborative efforts to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the most vulnerable, the officials said.

Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 are part of the government's broader Poshan Abhiyan, which seeks to eradicate malnutrition in children under six years, adolescent girls, and pregnant and lactating women by 2025.

