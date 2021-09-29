Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government is contemplating bringing an Anti-Conversion Bill in the Assembly.

Bommai said the law will be brought which can forbid forceful religious conversions in the state. "We are contemplating bringing an Anti-Conversion law," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister was responding to the allegation of conversion in Yadgir after reports of forced conversions from the region.

"There are complaints of forced conversions in the state. There is serious thought on formulating a law to regulate it completely," he said.

On September 21, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also said that the government is thinking to bring anti-conversation law in the state and for that, they are reading other states' laws.

"We are planning to bring a bill (anti-conversion bill). Some states have already brought the anti-conversion bill. We will study them and we will bring that bill," said the home minister.

Earlier in April this year, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage.

Gujarat had become the third state after Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to make a law against forced religious conversions. (ANI)

